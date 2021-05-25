Elderly man bitten, dragged by car in attempted robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) - A 71-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally attacked, bitten and dragged down a California street in broad daylight following a robbery attempt.

The 71-year-old victim, who wanted to remain anonymous, says he’s terrified after a run-in he had Wednesday with a woman while retrieving a trash can from the curb in Oakland, California. The incident led to him losing seven teeth, among other injuries.

The victim says a woman in a car stopped near the home’s driveway, and he asked her to move.

“The lady pulled me from my back… and then pushed me toward the car,” the victim said.

The woman in the car allegedly tried to steal his wallet and cell phone. When she was unsuccessful, things took a nasty turn.

“To distract me, she bit me on my hand,” the victim said. “She grabbed my neck and pulled my necklace and took it.”

The 71-year-old, who uses a cane, told police he fell onto the vehicle, was grabbed then dragged on the pavement facedown for 10 to 20 feet.

“She kept holding me on my arm and wouldn’t let go,” the victim said.

After the ordeal, he managed to call police.

The victim is ethnically Chinese but identifies as culturally Latino and Asian. Community leaders came together to speak out about the attack, hoping it will encourage others to tell their stories.

Carl Chan, the Oakland Chinatown Chamber President and an outspoken advocate for community safety, is credited with first alerting the public to the rash of violence in Chinatown. He was attacked himself just last month.

“We need victims of crime speaking out because I know they are so afraid, but I’m saying ‘Let’s not be afraid,’” Chan said.

Another message comes from the scene of the crime from a woman named Linda, the only person to both witness the incident and stop to help.

“The cars that were right behind us that also saw just went around him and kept on going,” Linda said. “No one stopped.”

While the 71-year-old victim is still shocked and in fear, he wanted to speak out about the incident.

“I hope people will become aware that this is something that is happening right now. It’s happening, been dragging, been happening for many years,” he said.

He also says he’s grateful to Linda for helping him.

“My deepest gratitude to her for being a Good Samaritan to me, and I will forever be thankful to her,” he said.

The victim is concerned about the cost of dental implants and other medical bills, which are already mounting. The Oakland Chinatown Chamber Foundation is collecting donations for him through PayPal.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.