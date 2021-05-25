Grand Blanc school board member says she won’t step down despite protesters calling for her to leave

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - (05/24/2021) - Tension is building in Genesee County’s largest school district.

At the center of it all, a Grand Blanc school board member accused of believing in the QAnon conspiracy.

There were protests outside the school on Monday afternoon both for and against her controversial beliefs and right to serve the district.

A Grand Blanc High School senior found Amy Facchinello’s twitter page appearing to show the Grand Blanc School board member’s support for Q.

That prompted Monday’s protest.

“You can’t have someone on the school board who isn’t dealing with reality the way the other school board members are,” Patty Duffy said. Duffy is a retired teacher and member of the Michigan Education Association.

She joined a group of protestors outside of Grand Blanc High Schoo accusing Facchinello of being a QAnon supporter. QAnon followers have been accused of spreading baseless conspiracy theories and false information on social media about the 2020 Presidential Election, COVID-19, and the Black Lives Matter protests.

Facchinello denies supporting Q, saying she votes in line with other board members and is instead being canceled for her conservative beliefs.

”Conservatives are tired of being bullied and feeling like we’re being canceled all over the nation,” Facchinello said.

Facchinello’s supporters carried their message into a school board meeting on Monday night, making it known that more than 10,000 people voted for her in November of 2020.

”We kept our message positive. We support her. We voted her in. She’s speaking out for us. She’s doing what she was elected to do, and we’re just really proud of her, so we just wanted her to know that we have her back,” Rachelle Huff said. Huff is a parent with six children in the school district.

Protestors want Facchinello to step down, but she says that’s not happening before her term ends in 2026.

“I’m committed to serving out the six years of this term of what the people elected me to do, and that’s what I’m going to do. I have a responsibility to it,” Facchinello said.

Protestors say if she does not resign, they plan to attempt a recall in August.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.