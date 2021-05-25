Advertisement

JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT
After some much-needed rainfall during the weekend, spotty showers continued Monday across the ABC12 viewing area.  All of the action will fade away this evening, leaving clearing as the trend for the overnight period.  Temperatures overnight will settle into the lower, to middle 60s, which is a good bit above the average of 49.

Tuesday will begin with a good bit of sunshine, but clouds will be filtering back in overhead from the west as the day wears on.  By the end of the day, a few showers will start to pop up.  Before that happens, highs will be moving through the middle 80s – with a bit of humidity hanging in the air too.

The best chances for rain this week will come Tuesday night, on into early Wednesday morning, and then again Friday.  Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, with much cooler expected as we close out the workweek.  Highs Friday may not get out of the 50s.  On ABC12 News, we will discuss improvements in our weather picture for the holiday weekend. - JR

