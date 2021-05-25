Advertisement

JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After yet another warm, humid, mid-summertime day across Mid-Michigan Tuesday, we will be looking at some big changes as we close out the week and head into Memorial weekend.  Overnight, some rain and a few thundershowers will make a move across the ABC12 viewing area.  Lows will range from the lower, to middle 60s.

Some wet roads will be possible for the Wednesday morning drive as some light showers linger.  Skies will brighten-up nicely for the afternoon as brisk winds shift in from the northwest by the end of the day.  High temperatures will be in the 70s for the most part.  A few spots will move up to 80-degrees.

Highs Thursday will retreat into the 60s, and that is with some sunshine.  Another batch of rain will move into our area Thursday night, and hang around through Friday.  Friday isn’t really looking all that great.  Along with the showers, we will also expect highs to stay in the 50s on a brisk wind in off of Lake Huron. On ABC12 News we will be discussing improving conditions for the holiday weekend. - JR

