Lapeer County student places in national poster contest

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/25/21) - State Police announced a Lapeer County student had been named first runner-up in a national poster contest to promote child safety.

MSP said Almont Elementary fifth-grader Emily Glassford won the honor in the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, May 25, which was National Missing Children’s Day.

State Police said there had been more than 800 submissions across the country. Glassford had first been chosen as the Michigan winner then moved on to compete in the national contest.

The annual poster contest through the Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency and Prevention worked to raise awareness for missing children.

State Police said more than 900 children were currently reported missing in Michigan.

