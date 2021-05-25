Advertisement

Lapeer County student places in national poster contest

An Almont Elementary fifth-grader is first runner-up in a nationwide contest to promote child safety.
Emily Glassford was named first runner-up in the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.
Emily Glassford was named first runner-up in the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.(MSP / OJJDP)
By Christine Winter
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/25/21) - State Police announced a Lapeer County student had been named first runner-up in a national poster contest to promote child safety.

MSP said Almont Elementary fifth-grader Emily Glassford won the honor in the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, May 25, which was National Missing Children’s Day.

State Police said there had been more than 800 submissions across the country. Glassford had first been chosen as the Michigan winner then moved on to compete in the national contest.

The annual poster contest through the Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency and Prevention worked to raise awareness for missing children.

State Police said more than 900 children were currently reported missing in Michigan.

