Mackinac Bridge asks for patience as tourism season begins

Mackinac Bridge
Mackinac Bridge(source: Mackinac Bridge Authority)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The unofficial start to Michigan’s tourism season means traffic will increase on the Mackinac Bridge.

The authority that manages the five-mile bridge between Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas is asking for patience around work zones and the toll booths.

Seaway Painting is wrapping up a five-year project to strip and repaint both towers, which is leading to some limited lane closures. Bridge maintenance staff also are busy with deck repairs, joint maintenance and cleaning off grit accumulated over the winter.

“Like with road work and maintenance anywhere else, the season for taking care of the Mackinac Bridge coincides with the peak of tourism travel in northern Michigan,” said Mackinac Bridge Authority Executive Secretary Kim Nowack. “We realize the views of the Straits of Mackinac are tempting, but we need customers to focus their attention on driving, especially when passing work zones on the bridge.”

Most lane closures are removed for holiday weekends and peak traffic periods.

“We’re all in a hurry to get where we’re going, particularly when we’re on vacation, but it’s critically important that drivers slow down and set aside any distractions when they are passing through one of our work zones,” Nowack said. “A moment of inattention could result in a terrible tragedy.”

Traffic is heaviest across the bridge from 2 to 6 p.m. on Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays during the summer. Most of the toll booths are open during those times, but the surge of traffic often exceeds the capacity for toll workers to move vehicles through.

“Our toll workers are always doing the best they can to get drivers through the toll booths as quickly as possible,” Nowack said. “We just ask that customers exercise their patience as they approach the booths.”

Tolls this summer are $4 for more cars and pickup trucks. Large trucks, buses and motorhomes will pay $5 per axle while vehicles pulling travel trailers will pay $2 per axle. Payment is accepted from cash, credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay and MacPass.

