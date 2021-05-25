MDOT to make changes to a busy Saginaw Township intersection

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A busy intersection in Saginaw Township will soon be a little different after the Michigan Department of Transportation works to modernize it later this year.

It’s happening at the intersection of State Street (M-58) and Hemmeter Road.

It’s an intersection that has received a lot of criticism over the years by people who live in the area. Most recently, a Saginaw Township resident began a petition to get the intersection changed. It received thousands of signatures in less than 24 hours.

The petition was started by Anna Watz. Watz lives not far from the intersection and said it can be a nightmare.

“I’ve almost been t-boned I can’t tell you how many times coming through the intersection,” she said. “I’ve waited more than 20 minutes just to turn left coming from State to turn on to Hemmeter. I’ve seen accidents, I know people who have gotten into accidents.”

According to data from Michigan Traffic Crash Facts, the intersection saw more than 20 crashes in 2019, which is the latest information it has.

Watz, and the other residents who signed on to the petition, want to see MDOT make changes to the intersection to make it safer.

Watz said she would like to see either the lights at the intersection timed differently or to add a new light for left turns.

“Get out here and get us a turn light,” she said. “I think it’s not safe to travel through this area at all.”

Ryan McDonnell, the traffic, safety, and operations engineer with MDOT Bay Region, said the state transportation department has been looking into the intersection for several years.

“We’ve been actually reaching out the community dating back to probably around 2016, reviewing the intersection,” he said. “The community notified us that it has some concerns there. We had public meetings, public outreach, reached out to the local elected officials, [and] went through a full intersection study.”

McDonnell said following that study, it has been determined that changes do need to be done to the intersection.

“Following that intersection study, moving forward, we are going to modernize that intersection ultimately from the results,” he said.

Later this year, McDonnell said MDOT crews will be adding a center left-turn lane with a light to make it easier for people to go through the intersection.

“It’ll be operationally very similar to an intersection that’s just to the west of this location at M-58 and Center,” McDonnell said. “It’ll be pretty much identical.”

This project was approved last year and work will begin this October.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.