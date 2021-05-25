Michigan baby returns home after battle with COVID-19

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) -

An 18-month-old Michigan girl is back home and recovering after her battle with COVID-19.

We have been following Fiona Bell’s journey when she first arrived at the Pediatric ICU at the C.S. Mott Children’s hospital back in April.

After spending one month in the Pediatric ICU, one and half year old Fiona Bell is COVID free and off the ventilator. (WJRT)

Fiona’s Mom Andrea says while she and her husband are happy she is healthy enough to be back at home Fiona’s recovery process still requires the help of nurses and daily treatments.

“Keeping her moving and up, and moving with her different therapy exercises helps to just keep her lungs doing what they need to do and working through all that… it’s a constant care process,” said Andrea.

Even though Fiona has conquered her battle with COVID-19 Andrea says she still has a number of medical issues including spina bifida.

Dr. Kristen Padilla, DO who has worked with Fiona says she’s just amazed with Fiona’s recovery process.

“I feel like everything she’s been through, was sort of surreal we didn’t, we never expected anything like that to happen. And it was pretty terrifying as she was going through it. But now that she’s on the other side, I’m amazed at where she’s at,” said Dr. Padilla.

The Bell family says they are grateful for Dr. Padilla and everyone who has helped and supported Fiona throughout her journey.

Andrea says her message has stayed the same throughout this entire experience and that she continues to urge people to get the vaccine.

“Kids still aren’t vaccinated, and we know first hand how at risk, they are so I really hope that you know people continue to take precautions as necessary seriously to protect kids like Fiona and when the vaccines are available, but they will get them for their kids and they will encourage others to do so,” she said.

Andrea says they will continue to be cautious and on lock down until the vaccine becomes available to Fiona.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.