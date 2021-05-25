Michigan bills push police changes year after George Floyd’s death

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers have unveiled bipartisan bills that would require updated use-of-force policies and make changes designed to hold police accountable for misconduct a year after the slaying of George Floyd.

The Senate legislation would let a state agency revoke the license of an officer who has used excessive force causing death or serious injuries. The Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards also would be required to develop guidelines for independent investigations of officer-involved deaths.

Each law enforcement agency would have to adopt a use-of-force policy and require an officer to exhaust all other alternatives before using deadly force.

The bills proposed on Tuesday follow an $80 million Republican plan unveiled two weeks ago to support Michigan police agencies by boosting recruitment of new officers and providing them with additional training. The Republican plan includes the following goals:

Tuition assistance for students considering a police academy.

A signing bonus for new police officers.

Additional state support for recruiting candidates into police academies.

Work-study programs for students considering a law enforcement career.

Additional training for officers in de-escalating incidents.

Incentives for law enforcement to expand community policing.

Incentives for agencies to provide body-worn cameras for officers.

Expanded access to mental health services for first responders.

State assistance for police agencies to patrol secondary roads.

Republicans who control the Legislature planned to begin introducing bills and seeking funding for the plan this month.

