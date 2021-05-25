Michigan reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in 3 months, milestone for deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported the fewest new COVID-19 cases in over three months on Tuesday.

But the state also passed a milestone with over 19,000 deaths attributed to the illness.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 739 new COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for total of 885,319. That is the smallest single-day increase since Feb. 20 and the first increase below 1,000 since March 9.

State health officials reported 66 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,019. Thirty-one of those deaths came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed COVID-19 patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already included in coronavirus death totals and has COVID-19 listed as a cause of death, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing plunged on Monday to the lowest level since Sept. 9 with just under 16,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests remained steady near an 11-week low on Monday, settling at 5.02%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses dropped significantly over the past week. As of Monday, 1,453 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 328 from a week ago. Of those, 1,332 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased over the past week. Michigan hospitals were treating 409 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 242 of them were on ventilator Monday.

Since May 17, there are 78 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 71 fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 10.806 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 5.699 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.474 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 632,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 8.156 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.527 million people statewide. A total of 45.4% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 58.1% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 33,421 cases and 863 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases and eight deaths.

Saginaw, 20,921 cases and 584 deaths, which is an increase of 28 cases and one death.

Arenac, 1,082 cases, 29 deaths and 826 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 10,521 cases and 331 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Clare, 2,031 cases, 79 deaths and 1,648 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gladwin, 1,906 cases, 54 deaths and 1,587 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

Gratiot, 3,203 cases and 114 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Huron, 3,041 cases and 71 deaths, which is an increase of two cases and one death.

Iosco, 1,790 cases and 68 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Isabella, 5,354 cases, 89 deaths and 4,539 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Lapeer, 7,784 cases and 194 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Midland, 6,778 cases, 85 deaths and 6,261 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,449 cases and 42 deaths, which is an increase of four cases and two deaths.

Oscoda, 560 cases and 27 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,606 cases, 48 deaths and 1,353 recoveries, which no change.

Sanilac, 3,713 cases and 110 deaths, which is an increase of two cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 5,680 cases, 101 deaths and 4,945 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Tuscola, 4,860 cases and 162 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

