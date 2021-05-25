Advertisement

Michigan Senate: No COVID-19 vaccine mandate for minors

Lawmakers also plan to vote on legislation aimed at banning vaccine passports
Michigan Capitol
Michigan Capitol(Michael Nafso/WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Republicans have advanced a bill that would prohibit state and local health officials from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for children under age 18.

They also are poised to vote to ban governments from mandating vaccine passports.

Neither concept is under consideration in Michigan. But GOP lawmakers say they want to be proactive.

Democrats call the bill needless and note that if the COVID-19 vaccine was added to the list of immunizations children must have to attend school, Michigan allows for exemptions.

The Michigan House would have to approve the measure before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could decide whether to sign it into law.

About 58% of residents ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

