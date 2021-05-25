Mid-Michigan activists mark anniversary of George Floyd’s death in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan activists and community members gathered Tuesday to honor George Floyd’s life and continue to fight for change.

The event had a bigger message: There’s not enough change and not enough being done to address systemic racism.

“It’s not enough to just march and protest and everything like that,” said Chelsea Banks of Lansing. “We need more people to say, hey this isn’t OK. We’re not OK with this. We’re being killed.”

Banks lives and works in Lansing now, but she considers Flint her home. She said Tuesday’s march is all about continuing the message of a need to push for change.

Banks said several of her co-workers who are Black face the issues Americans been talking about for the last year every day. They’re threatened, they’re called the N-word and degraded as human beings just because of the color of their skin.

Organizers of Tuesday’s protest say this movement is not over. They say police brutality in this country is still happening, so the need for police reform is strong.

The organizers are calling for mental health reform and protocols for police to understand the communities in which they work. They call police accountability and transparency absolute musts.

”This affects our kids -- the communities in which we grow up,” Banks said. “We need more people out there and that we need more people to care. This is affecting your life and the lives of people around you.”

