Midland activists call for continued change on anniversary of George Floyd’s death

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The murder of George Floyd a year ago sparked outrage and protests across the country.

But it also lead to conversations about race and injustice -- with calls to address those issues. Those conversations are happening in Mid-Michigan as well.

Floyd’s death led to a lot of uncomfortable, but much needed, conversations about race in communities everywhere, including Midland.

“As we look back over our all that’s gone on over the past year, I think there’s been an increased awareness. I mean, nationwide, long overdue,” said Sharon Mortensen, president and CEO of the Midland Area Community Foundation. “The racial injustice that exists and how we need to make sure that we have true equity,”

For Mortensen and Midland City Councilwoman Diane Brown Wilhelm, that work has already begun.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time, so it’s not new for us. But it’s really taking time now to step back and say, we know we have made a lot of progress, but where do we still have gaps?” Wilhelm said.

They hope to fill those gaps through podcasts and ongoing discussions about race. Earlier this year, the city rolled out a diversity, equity and inclusion survey to learn more on about the experiences of people whose voices in the community often go unheard.

Smallwood Holoman, a 40-year Midland resident, took part in the survey.

“I think to resurface efforts for inclusion is a good thing,” he said. “Time is going to tell whether or not those efforts that they have are going to be inclusive.”

