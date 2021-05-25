Advertisement

Midland activists call for continued change on anniversary of George Floyd’s death

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The murder of George Floyd a year ago sparked outrage and protests across the country.

But it also lead to conversations about race and injustice -- with calls to address those issues. Those conversations are happening in Mid-Michigan as well.

Floyd’s death led to a lot of uncomfortable, but much needed, conversations about race in communities everywhere, including Midland.

“As we look back over our all that’s gone on over the past year, I think there’s been an increased awareness. I mean, nationwide, long overdue,” said Sharon Mortensen, president and CEO of the Midland Area Community Foundation. “The racial injustice that exists and how we need to make sure that we have true equity,”

For Mortensen and Midland City Councilwoman Diane Brown Wilhelm, that work has already begun.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time, so it’s not new for us. But it’s really taking time now to step back and say, we know we have made a lot of progress, but where do we still have gaps?” Wilhelm said.

They hope to fill those gaps through podcasts and ongoing discussions about race. Earlier this year, the city rolled out a diversity, equity and inclusion survey to learn more on about the experiences of people whose voices in the community often go unheard.

Smallwood Holoman, a 40-year Midland resident, took part in the survey.

“I think to resurface efforts for inclusion is a good thing,” he said. “Time is going to tell whether or not those efforts that they have are going to be inclusive.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MIOSHA announces revised COVID-19 workplace rules
Flint police are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed a 19-year-old man he says was...
Police: Flint resident shoots and kills 19-year-old attempting to enter his home
Governor Gretchen Whitmer apologizes after Facebook photo shows her violating her own COVID-19...
Gov. Whitmer apologizes after Facebook photo shows her violating COVID-19 order
The students say her appearing to support QAnon should lead to her resignation
Grand Blanc students, community protest for and against school board member linked to QAnon
44-year-old Richard McLaren Jr. died after this Polaris Razr overturned near Columbiaville.
Lapeer County man dead, Goodrich man uninjured after UTV crash

Latest News

A Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Flint Township.
Mid-Michigan activists mark anniversary of George Floyd’s death in Flint Township
Flowers
PFAS identified in fertilizer that contains biosolids
FanDuel Sportsbook
New online gambling in Michigan linked to spike in calls for assistance
A Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Flint Township.
Activists rally in Flint Township on anniversary of George Floyd's death