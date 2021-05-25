Advertisement

Midland launching downtown social district for 7 businesses

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The core of downtown Midland will be transformed into a social district beginning Wednesday.

The Commons includes four blocks of Main Street and one block of Ashman and McDonald streets. The area will allow patrons to consume alcoholic beverages from seven businesses outdoors from 10 a.m. to midnight seven days per week.

New signs will mark the boundaries of the area approved for alcohol consumption. All beverages must be disposed of when patrons leave The Commons area.

Businesses offering sales of alcohol in the social district include Diamond Jim’s, Grape Beginnings Winery, Gratzi, the H Hotel, Molasses Smokehouse + Bar, Pizza Sam’s and WhichCraft Taproom.

“Downtown Midland is excited to offer The Commons feature,” said Midland Community Affairs Director Selina Tisdale. “We look forward to our visitors strolling the designated area, enjoying an adult beverage and the many entertainment features planned this summer.”

The feeling of uncertainty for Pizza Sam’s owner Gus Wojda is giving way to one of hopefulness, as state mandated restrictions due to COVID-19 concerns continue to be lifted. He hopes more freedom of movement and the outdoor social district will help business pick up.

“The timing is perfect. The weather is getting nice. People are getting more and more relaxed and with the vaccinations and getting out and I think everybody is just ready to get out,” Wodja said.

The core of downtown Midland is being branded as The Commons, which is a social district where alcoholic beverages can be consumed outdoors.(source: City of Midland)

