Moolenaar supports measures to boost broadband internet access

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Congressman John Moolenaar is throwing his support behind two measures aimed at increasing the availability of broadband internet access in underserved areas.

The Midland Republican is cosponsoring the Gigabit Opportunity Act, which would allow states to create opportunity zones in low-income rural and urban areas with slow internet speed. Companies that build infrastructure to provide broadband internet in those areas would qualify for tax incentives.

“Many rural communities in Michigan lack the infrastructure necessary to provide access to broadband service, making it more difficult for students to do homework and for seniors to access telemedicine,” said Moolenaar.

He also introduced the BOOST Act earlier this year to allow rural residents to claim a $300 federal income tax credit if they purchase a mobile hotspot with high speed internet access or a signal booster to increase the speed of a slow internet connection.

The federal government has set a minimum internet speed standard of 25 megabytes per second for downloads and 3 megabytes per second for uploads. Both measures Moolenaar is supporting require speeds slower than that for anyone to collect the incentives.

Congress still has to pass the legislation and President Joe Biden would have to sign it before either measure becomes law.

