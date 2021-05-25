Advertisement

Moolenaar supports measures to boost broadband internet access

John Moolenaar
John Moolenaar(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Congressman John Moolenaar is throwing his support behind two measures aimed at increasing the availability of broadband internet access in underserved areas.

The Midland Republican is cosponsoring the Gigabit Opportunity Act, which would allow states to create opportunity zones in low-income rural and urban areas with slow internet speed. Companies that build infrastructure to provide broadband internet in those areas would qualify for tax incentives.

“Many rural communities in Michigan lack the infrastructure necessary to provide access to broadband service, making it more difficult for students to do homework and for seniors to access telemedicine,” said Moolenaar.

He also introduced the BOOST Act earlier this year to allow rural residents to claim a $300 federal income tax credit if they purchase a mobile hotspot with high speed internet access or a signal booster to increase the speed of a slow internet connection.

The federal government has set a minimum internet speed standard of 25 megabytes per second for downloads and 3 megabytes per second for uploads. Both measures Moolenaar is supporting require speeds slower than that for anyone to collect the incentives.

Congress still has to pass the legislation and President Joe Biden would have to sign it before either measure becomes law.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MIOSHA announces revised COVID-19 workplace rules
Flint police are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed a 19-year-old man he says was...
Police: Flint resident shoots and kills 19-year-old attempting to enter his home
Governor Gretchen Whitmer apologizes after Facebook photo shows her violating her own COVID-19...
Gov. Whitmer apologizes after Facebook photo shows her violating COVID-19 order
The students say her appearing to support QAnon should lead to her resignation
Grand Blanc students, community protest for and against school board member linked to QAnon
44-year-old Richard McLaren Jr. died after this Polaris Razr overturned near Columbiaville.
Lapeer County man dead, Goodrich man uninjured after UTV crash

Latest News

Michigan bills push police changes year after George Floyd’s death
Michigan Capitol
Michigan Senate: No COVID-19 vaccine mandate for minors
First lady Dr. Jill Biden departs Yeager Airport late Thursday afternoon after a full schedule...
First Lady Jill Biden planning visit to Michigan this week
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a package of bills.
Michigan distillers allowed to sell more mixed drinks at lower tax rate