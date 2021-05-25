MSP reminds drivers to schedule appointment with SOS to renew driving certificates

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Renew your license, plates, and registrations! That’s the message from State Police.

Because of the pandemic, a lot of Secretary of State (SOS) offices’ were closed, but the extension to get your credentials in order ended in March. Although the state is offering more alternatives for drivers, a lot of people are still struggling to get an appointment.

“You have to plan months ahead for what you need done,” said Barb Bunker, who lives near Linden. “I went on in March, beginning of March to get something scheduled, I live down in the Fenton, Linden area and this was actually the soonest appointment that I could get.”

However, the experience isn’t the same for everyone. Rhoni Firby from Linden said she was able to get an appointment right away:

“We got on the computer yesterday morning and picked an appointment right away and got in for today.”

Tony Graves from Genesee County said he liked the convenience of the kiosk: “The automatic machines, all I had to do was walk up, follow the instructions and there it was.” The Michigan State Police says although the extension has been lifted, troopers understand the ongoing issues of getting into the Secretary of State. Lt. Kimberly Vetter, public information officer for the Michigan State Police, said, “Troopers have discretion at a traffic stop about the enforcement that they choose to take for the violations they observed during the traffic stop.” However, it’s not a free ride... MSP is encouraging drivers to plan ahead so that everyone stays safe on the road. “That being said, this has been going on for a while and things are opening more, so people who have been waiting to renew their license and a license plates should make efforts to get back on,” said Vetter.

Vetter said if you’re pulled over, State Police recommends being honest about your outdated papers, and present the documents you do have - like sale of the vehicle or proof of insurance.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.