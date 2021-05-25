New online gambling in Michigan linked to spike in calls for assistance

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Calls to Michigan’s helpline for people struggling with gambling addiction spiked early this year.

Researchers believe the timing is linked to the start of online gambling across the state. One organization hopes to see the state step up to help those struggling with problem gambling addictions.

The Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline received 563 calls in February. That’s more than five times the total for the same month in 2020.

Michael Burke, president of the Michigan Association on Problem Gambling, said the organization was warned a spike in addiction would be coming due to the new accessibility with the rollout of online gaming.

“One to 3% of gamblers will struggle with addiction. That’s when there is 30 casinos in the state,” Burke said. “Now there is 10 million phones in the state of Michigan. That really speaks for itself.”

He said the introduction of online and sports betting in Michigan makes hiding the addiction easier than ever before.

“Gambling is a hidden addiction,” Burke said. “For people in trouble with gambling, no one else is going to know about it in a lot of cases. It’s not like alcohol addiction, where they can smell it on you. You can’t small a deck of cards.”

With treatment centers readily available for those struggling with alcohol or drug addiction, Burke said it’s time for the state to introduce a treatment center for gambling addictions.

“We have asked for, as an organization is that the state, as soon as possible, open a residential treatment center to help those gamblers,” he said.

The Michigan Gambling Hotline can be reached at 1-800-522-4700.

Not only has Michigan’s online gambling meant big bucks for casinos, it’s brought in major tax dollars for the state as well. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the state’s online casinos produced just under $88.87 million in revenue in the month of April alone.

Michigan online gambling brought over $18 million in state tax revenue to Michigan in April. Since launching on Jan. 22, combined state tax revenue from all online gaming platforms totals more than $54 million so far.

