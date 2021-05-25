Advertisement

Arenac County tanker driver one of two killed in fiery crash south of Grand Rapids

The semi truck overturned on M-6 in Ottawa County, was hit by another vehicle and burst into flames
A truck driver from Standish died after he went off the road, overcorrected and rolled over on...
A truck driver from Standish died after he went off the road, overcorrected and rolled over on M-6 south of Grand Rapids.(source: Byron Township Fire Department)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (AP) - Authorities have identified two men killed after a semi tanker truck overturned on a western Michigan highway and was struck by another vehicle.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Charles Fletcher of Standish was driving the truck and 58-year-old Lawrence Green of Kentwood was driving the second vehicle.

Fletcher was driving the semi west on M-6 near 8th Avenue in Jamestown Township south of Grand Rapids around 5:25 a.m. Sunday when he drifted off the south side of the roadway, then corrected and overturned. Green’s vehicle then crashed into the tanker trailer.

The sheriff’s office says both vehicles were burning when deputies arrived. Fire departments from Ottawa and Kent counties responded to help extinguish the fire.

M-6 remained closed in Ottawa County on Tuesday due to extensive fire damage on the bridge carrying the freeway over Rush Creek.

“Update” Byron Center- See map below. Westbound M-6 remains closed for bridge inspection between Kenowa and 8th avenues...

Posted by Byron Township Fire Department on Sunday, May 23, 2021

Dutton and Byron Township units were called into Ottawa County this morning on M-6 near 8th Avenue to assist on a motor...

Posted by Dutton Fire Department, Gaines Township Michigan on Sunday, May 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MIOSHA announces revised COVID-19 workplace rules
Flint police are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed a 19-year-old man he says was...
Police: Flint resident shoots and kills 19-year-old attempting to enter his home
Governor Gretchen Whitmer apologizes after Facebook photo shows her violating her own COVID-19...
Gov. Whitmer apologizes after Facebook photo shows her violating COVID-19 order
The students say her appearing to support QAnon should lead to her resignation
Grand Blanc students, community protest for and against school board member linked to QAnon
44-year-old Richard McLaren Jr. died after this Polaris Razr overturned near Columbiaville.
Lapeer County man dead, Goodrich man uninjured after UTV crash

Latest News

Downtown Midland, Mich.
Midland activists call for continued change on anniversary of George Floyd’s death
A Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Flint Township.
Mid-Michigan activists mark anniversary of George Floyd’s death in Flint Township
Flowers
PFAS identified in fertilizer that contains biosolids
FanDuel Sportsbook
New online gambling in Michigan linked to spike in calls for assistance
A Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Flint Township.
Activists rally in Flint Township on anniversary of George Floyd's death