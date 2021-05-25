Arenac County tanker driver one of two killed in fiery crash south of Grand Rapids
The semi truck overturned on M-6 in Ottawa County, was hit by another vehicle and burst into flames
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (AP) - Authorities have identified two men killed after a semi tanker truck overturned on a western Michigan highway and was struck by another vehicle.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Charles Fletcher of Standish was driving the truck and 58-year-old Lawrence Green of Kentwood was driving the second vehicle.
Fletcher was driving the semi west on M-6 near 8th Avenue in Jamestown Township south of Grand Rapids around 5:25 a.m. Sunday when he drifted off the south side of the roadway, then corrected and overturned. Green’s vehicle then crashed into the tanker trailer.
The sheriff’s office says both vehicles were burning when deputies arrived. Fire departments from Ottawa and Kent counties responded to help extinguish the fire.
M-6 remained closed in Ottawa County on Tuesday due to extensive fire damage on the bridge carrying the freeway over Rush Creek.
