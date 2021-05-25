Owosso resuming water shutoffs for nonpayment in June

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents and businesses in Owosso face the loss of water and sewer service in June if they are behind on bills.

The city is asking residents who a past due balance on their water accounts to reach out by June 1 and set up a payment plan.

Like all municipalities in Michigan, Owosso suspended the practice of shutting off water service for nonpayment in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Customers continued accruing bills, but municipal water systems were prohibited from disconnecting service if they didn’t pay.

That order has ended, so water systems can resume shutoffs for nonpayment. Owosso returned to normal billing practices in April and plans to begin cutting off water service to residents or businesses with past due balances in June.

The city is offering payment plans for customers with past due balances on their water bills who can’t immediately pay in full. Call 989-725-0520 for information on setting a payment plan by June 1 to avoid shutoffs.

Owosso says payment plans only are available for balances accrued by April 2021. Utility customers are required to pay their current balances after that while making payments on their past due balances to maintain service.

