PFAS identified in fertilizer that contains biosolids

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Gardeners and green thumbs may get more than they hoped from their next bag of fertilizer -- and not necessarily in a good way.

A new study out by the Sierra Club and Environmental nonprofit Ecology Center in Ann Arbor shows there are high levels of PFAS -- also known as forever chemicals -- in the fertilizers many people use every day. The concern is those chemicals may get into fruits, vegetables and the groundwater supply.

Calvin Leslie loves to plant flowers each spring. He’s used fertilizer on them for as long as he can remember.

“I use it because it makes the plants stronger and it just makes them healthy,” he said.

Bagged fertilizer is made up of bio-solids from wastewater plants around the country, where less is being done to reduce PFAS contamination.

“Do you ever think about what’s in that fertilizer? Sometimes I do. Wondering what they make it out of, what’s in it and what’s the mixture,” Leslie said.

In Michigan, it’s at the forefront. In March, the state said it wants to step up testing of biosolids at wastewater plants before they are released on farm fields. The problem is, out-of-state bio solids and fertilizers are being sold in Michigan.

However, the fertilizers tested did not exceed the state’s standards for PFAS levels. When buying fertilizer, experts say consumers should avoid buying fertilizers that have biosolids, residuals or municipal waste in them.

Kelly Walker with Walker Farms in Burton said consumers have choices to fertilize or not fertilize.

“We’ll use a tomato plant for instance. If you want it to produce a small plant and about three tomatoes, don’t fertilize. It will stay short,” Walker said. “But if you fertilize it, it will produce about a half bushel of tomatoes.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.