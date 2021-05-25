Advertisement

Saginaw to resume water shutoffs for nonpayment on June 15

Saginaw
Saginaw(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw residents who are behind on their water bills face shutoffs again on June 15.

The city announced it will resume the policy calling for disconnecting service to residents and businesses that don’t pay their bills. Water shutoffs paused in March 2020 across Michigan due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Saginaw says any delinquent accounts with no recent payments or approved payment plans on record could be shut off beginning June 15.

“This is an issue where there are no easy answers,” said Saginaw Finance Director Lori Brown. “We want to make sure our citizens are aware of the June 15 date for water shutoffs. Financial assistance is available, and we will do all we can to work with our customers through this process.”

Saginaw’s fiscal services staff is attempting to contact everyone who faces the loss of water and sewer services to make payment arrangements. Anyone behind on utility bills also can call 211 or for referrals to various community programs that offer assistance.

The Saginaw water department can be reached at 989-759-1450 to make payment arrangements and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services may be able to provide emergency assistance by calling 989-758-1100.

Water and sewer payments in Saginaw can be made online, over the phone or dropped off in the box behind City Hall.

