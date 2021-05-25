Advertisement

UAW VP plans to retire next month

(WJRT)
By Matt Franklin
Published: May. 25, 2021
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/25/2021) - UAW Vice President Gerald Kariem has announced he plans to end his term early and retire next month.

Kariem also serves as the Director of the UAW Ford Department.

He replaced Rory Gamble in January 2020, who was promoted to president of the UAW.

The Saginaw native plans to continue his role until June 30.

The board will reportedly appoint a replacement to finish out his term, which goes through next year.

