Advertisement

Union chief says flight attendant lost 2 teeth in assault

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, according to her union president, Tuesday, May 25, 2021.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, according to her union president.

The union official, Lyn Montgomery, says it’s part of a disturbing trend of unruly passengers, and she’s appealing to the airline’s CEO to do something about it.

The union president didn’t give any details about the assault in her letter to CEO Gary Kelly, and Southwest did not immediately comment on Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration says airlines have reported about 2,500 cases of unruly passengers this year, including 1,900 instances in which passengers refused to wear face masks, which are still required by federal rule.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MIOSHA announces revised COVID-19 workplace rules
Flint police are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed a 19-year-old man he says was...
Police: Flint resident shoots and kills 19-year-old attempting to enter his home
Governor Gretchen Whitmer apologizes after Facebook photo shows her violating her own COVID-19...
Gov. Whitmer apologizes after Facebook photo shows her violating COVID-19 order
The students say her appearing to support QAnon should lead to her resignation
Grand Blanc students, community protest for and against school board member linked to QAnon
44-year-old Richard McLaren Jr. died after this Polaris Razr overturned near Columbiaville.
Lapeer County man dead, Goodrich man uninjured after UTV crash

Latest News

Downtown Midland, Mich.
Midland activists call for continued change on anniversary of George Floyd’s death
A Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Flint Township.
Mid-Michigan activists mark anniversary of George Floyd’s death in Flint Township
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on...
New grand jury seated for next stage of Trump investigation
Flowers
PFAS identified in fertilizer that contains biosolids
FanDuel Sportsbook
New online gambling in Michigan linked to spike in calls for assistance