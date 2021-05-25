Warm with some rain in the forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With a warm front to the north, we’re already warm and muggy this morning, and we’ll stay that way this afternoon! As the cold front moves across the region later today and tomorrow, we’ll see some rain in the forecast.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 80s with a breezy SW wind gusting to 30mph this afternoon. We’ll lose the gusts in the evening with winds staying out of the SW, going down to around 10mph overnight. After staying dry most of the day with a mix of sun and clouds, we’ll bring in scattered showers and storms to finish out the day.

Rain chances continue overnight and into the first part of Wednesday. Isolated storms could have some larger hail and gusty winds.

Tonight’s lows will be in the mid 60s, then we’ll be near 80 tomorrow afternoon as skies clear.

