YMCA Camp Copneconic exceeds fundraising goal for kids

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/25/2021) - YMCA Camp Copneconic has met and exceeded its Adopt-A-Camper fundraising goal.

Over 75 people donated over the past month, but it was a contribution from the Gary Haggart Club that sent them over the edge.

The Club announced it was donating $8,000 to ensure every kid can come to the camp regardless of the their ability to pay.

Overall, the Camp raised $15,335.

The YMCA Camp Copneconic will use the money to provide scholarships to students who want to attend summer camp, but are unable to afford the costs.

For more information on applying for a scholarship or donating to the camp go to www.CampCopneconic.org.

