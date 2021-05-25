Advertisement

YMCA Camp Copneconic exceeds fundraising goal for kids

(Regan Blissett)
By Matt Franklin
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/25/2021) - YMCA Camp Copneconic has met and exceeded its Adopt-A-Camper fundraising goal.

Over 75 people donated over the past month, but it was a contribution from the Gary Haggart Club that sent them over the edge.

The Club announced it was donating $8,000 to ensure every kid can come to the camp regardless of the their ability to pay.

Overall, the Camp raised $15,335.

The YMCA Camp Copneconic will use the money to provide scholarships to students who want to attend summer camp, but are unable to afford the costs.

For more information on applying for a scholarship or donating to the camp go to www.CampCopneconic.org.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MIOSHA announces revised COVID-19 workplace rules
Flint police are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed a 19-year-old man he says was...
Police: Flint resident shoots and kills 19-year-old attempting to enter his home
Governor Gretchen Whitmer apologizes after Facebook photo shows her violating her own COVID-19...
Gov. Whitmer apologizes after Facebook photo shows her violating COVID-19 order
The students say her appearing to support QAnon should lead to her resignation
Grand Blanc students, community protest for and against school board member linked to QAnon
44-year-old Richard McLaren Jr. died after this Polaris Razr overturned near Columbiaville.
Lapeer County man dead, Goodrich man uninjured after UTV crash

Latest News

Downtown Midland, Mich.
Midland activists call for continued change on anniversary of George Floyd’s death
A Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Flint Township.
Mid-Michigan activists mark anniversary of George Floyd’s death in Flint Township
Flowers
PFAS identified in fertilizer that contains biosolids
FanDuel Sportsbook
New online gambling in Michigan linked to spike in calls for assistance
A Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Flint Township.
Activists rally in Flint Township on anniversary of George Floyd's death