Advertisement

24-year-old with cerebral palsy takes leap of faith in skydiving adventure

By KARE Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 2:45 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KARE) - A young man in Minnesota is not letting cerebral palsy stop him from living a full life, including going skydiving, thanks to his best friend.

Isaiah Shackleton, 24, has cerebral palsy. He uses a wheelchair and an iPad voice assistant to help him talk. But he’s still determined to live his life to the fullest, especially with his friend since high school, Carter Pysher, by his side.

Pysher and Shackleton reconnected last summer after Pysher lost his job due to the pandemic.

Shackleton, left, wants to go skydiving again. His other goals include swimming at the beach...
Shackleton, left, wants to go skydiving again. His other goals include swimming at the beach and starting a paraplegic wrestling league.(Source: Family photos, KARE via CNN)

“One day, he just messaged me, and he’s like, ‘Hey, do you want to come help take care of me? You’ll get paid to hang out with me,’” Pysher said. “I tried to plan exciting things for us to do instead of just sitting around inside.”

With Pysher being an avid skydiver, it was only fitting those plans would eventually lead to a leap of faith.

“I wanted to show him it, and as soon as he was out there and saw the parachutes landing, he’s like, ‘When do I get to do it?’” Pysher said.

One year later, Shackleton got onto a plane, headed for his skydiving adventure.

“The smile, one of the most greatest things I’ve ever seen, it was infectious,” Pysher said.

The tandem jump on May 17 included leaping from the plane, freefalling at speeds of 120 miles per hour and coming down safely under a parachute.

Shackleton’s story proves that the sky really isn’t the limit.

“Excellent. I will do it again,” he said through his voice assistant. “Just do it and never give up.”

“When I can help him achieve his goals, it also helps me achieve my goals because if he can do something, I can do something and vice versa,” Pysher said.

Shackleton says his next goal is to swim at the beach this summer. He’s also a huge wrestling fan and wants to start a paraplegic wrestling league, as well as meet his idol WWE star John Cena, who inspires him every day to never give up.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merianna Coats
Authorities looking for 14-year-old who didn’t return from school in Gladwin
A truck driver from Standish died after he went off the road, overcorrected and rolled over on...
Arenac County tanker driver one of two killed in fiery crash south of Grand Rapids
The students say her appearing to support QAnon should lead to her resignation
Grand Blanc students, community protest for and against school board member linked to QAnon
MIOSHA announces revised COVID-19 workplace rules
The 40-year-old father of 3 is seen leaving Ascension Genesys to the cheers of the care team...
40-year-old survives COVID-19 after doctors gave him 0% chance

Latest News

Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Employee shoots, kills 8 at California rail yard, police say
Horace Peterson
ESPN journalist from Flint working to free his grandfather from prison
FILE - Illustrator Eric Carle reads from "Baby Bear, Baby Bear, What Do You See?" on Oct. 1,...
‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ author Eric Carle dies at 91
Horace Peterson
ESPN journalist lobbying for grandfather to be released from prison
Derek Pfaff is awaiting a face transplant at the Cleveland Clinic after surviving a suicide...
Harbor Beach man hoping for face transplant after surviving suicide attempt