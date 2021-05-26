Bishop International Airport cuts parking fees and renames lots

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Parking will cost a little less at Bishop International Airport beginning next month as part of changes to the lots.

The short-term and long-term parking lots directly in front of the airport terminal on the south side of Bristol Road are being consolidated into a single Terminal Parking Lot. The existing Econo Lot on the north side of Bristol Road will become the Shuttle Parking Lot.

Bishop airport is cutting parking fees for the Terminal lot by 33% from $15 per day now to $10 per day beginning June 1. Reserved parking spots closest to the terminal will cost $13 per day.

The renamed Shuttle Parking Lot will remain at $8 per day. Vehicles parked before the changes take effect next week will be charged the existing rates of $15 per day and $8 per day for the duration of their stay.

“It is always great when we can reduce the costs associated with traveling from our facility,” said Airport Director Nino Sapone. “Already known for our affordable parking, these reductions and rebrands make Flint Bishop an even more attractive option for travelers in our region.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.