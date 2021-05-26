City of Flint finishing lead pipe replacement program means more orange barrels and closed roads

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (05/25/2021) - The city of Flint is kicking its lead pipe replace program into overdrive.

It’s also the reason why you may have noticed many orange barrels and closed roads while trying to get around town.

The construction has made for tricky travel, causing a few headaches along the way.

While it’s helping the city take a take forward - we tested to see how much time these projects could add on to your drive.

It took a typical three-minute drive to our main studio to a ten-minute detour, instead taking us all the way down Court Street to Dort Highway and then back down the opposite way on Lapeer.

”It’s rough because it’s making it a big inconvenience. People got to still get around and do stuff. People still work. You know what I’m saying? Got to deal with their kids,” Flint resident, Curtis Williams said.

We spoke with the City Engineer, Mark Adas who says the current closures are for Flint’s FAST Start pipe replacement program, one that was supposed to be finished by the end of 2019.

Residents like Gwendolyn Richardson say she’s waited so long, and she’s happy to see work finally being done.

”Although it’s an inconvenience, it means progress. Something good is happening. It means we’re moving on. Although it was a horrible experience and it still is, we have to look at some of the positive things that are coming on the other side of it,” Richardson said.

In the meantime, drivers should plan to leave early to reach your destination on time. When driving, be ready to slow down and follow the detours.

Flint resident, James Richardson says he’s using the construction as an excuse to move more on foot.

”We’ve been cooped up for a year and a half. Take it and go walking. Go walk. You can move around in the city in some places without having to use your vehicle. Just go out and take a walk. Look at the orange cones. If you can’t get by, get out of your vehicle, go take a walk. That’s the biggest thing,” Richardson said.

Flint’s City Engineer says the current closures should only last about a week, but next month, work on the bridge over I-69 and the railroad will lead to another closure on Lapeer Road.

