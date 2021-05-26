CMDHD hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics to encourage more people to get vaccinated

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Central Michigan District Health Department is working to vaccinate its remaining population by making the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible and making it more convenient to get it.

According to state data, Isabella County, one of the counties in the health department’s district, has only 42% of its population vaccinated. For context, it’s one of the lowest percentages in Mid-Michigan.

Steve Hall, health officer for CMDHD, said that one of the greatest challenges in getting more people vaccinated right now is that most people who wanted the vaccine, have already gotten it.

“In Isabella County in particular and honestly I’d say, I think we’re seeing throughout our six counties and most of the state, I think, a lot of the people that were really excited to get vaccinated have already been vaccinated,” Hall said. “And now, we’re dealing with this segment of the population that may not be anti-vaccine but they’re not going to go out of their way to get it.”

To help with this, the health department has been putting on pop-up vaccination clinics around Mount Pleasant and in other counties.

The clinics take place at places like grocery stores, township halls, and other places to try and make getting the vaccine more convenient.

“We’ve been at Ric’s grocery store, you know we’ve gone to a couple of township halls, we’ll be at Home Depot later this week,” Hall siad. “You know, just sort of trying to make it convenient for people to get vaccinated.”

Since beginning these, Hall said they have been a big hit and often get dozens of people vaccinated.

“I don’t want to call it a pleasant surprise but you never know until you do it and I would say, you know one of the real positive one’s was in Clare County,” he said. “We were at Witbeck’s and the first time we did that we had 40 people show up in a couple hours to get vaccinated. That’s a positive sign.”

Hall said the Pfizer and Johnson & Jonson COVID-19 vaccines have been given at these clinics. People who receive a Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled for their second dose at the event.

More of these pop-up clinics are scheduled this week. For more information, visit the health department’s Facebook page.

Hall encourages everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine and to do their research if they are unsure about it. He said every dose that is given will help this pandemic come to an end.

“Every shot in arm is a step closer to putting this pandemic behind us,” he said.

