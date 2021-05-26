ESPN journalist from Flint working to free his grandfather from prison

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is on a mission to bring his grandfather home and asking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to help him.

Horace Peterson has been behind bars for 48 years. His grandson, ESPN journalist Eric Woodyard, believes he should have been released years ago.

Woodyard’s relationship with his grandfather Horace Peterson is in many ways typical.

“The biggest inspiration in my life, you know, I speak to my grandfather, two to three times a week,” he said. “You know, he’s still one of my biggest motivators and my famous aspirations in life,”

But every single one of those heart-to-heart conversations the 32-year-old Flint native has with his beloved grandfather have taken place behind the watchful eyes of prison guards.

In 1973, then-20-year-old Peterson and another man robbed a record store in Flint. His accomplice shot and killed the clerk.

Even though Peterson didn’t pull the trigger, both men were convicted of felony murder and sentenced to life behind bars. That’s where Peterson has remained for nearly 50 years. But there have been changes in laws since then.

“You have to prove malice. You have to prove me you can’t go into where and you shoot somebody and I’m with you, and we both get first degree, you know, first-degree murder. Don’t make sense,” Woodyard said.

The law that sent Peterson and his co-defendant to prison for life was changed in the 1980s. But the ruling was not retroactive to previous cases. So prisoners sentenced to life for felony murder weren’t offered a chance for release.

Woodyard recently returned home to Michigan to continue the fight to free Peterson.

“I have a voice I have a platform,” Woodyard said. “I mean, people tweet, you know use social media about a lot of things that’s not beneficial and important. My grandfather been in almost 50 years. So if I got any type of voice or platform, I’m gonna continue to speak up for him and continue to do all I can try to bring home.”

Woodyard is filing a petition with Whitmer, asking to have Peterson’s sentence commuted.

Whitmer helped commute another Flint man’s lengthy prison sentence last year after a push from thousands of people. In December, Michael Thompson’s sentence was reduced after he served 24 years of a 40-year minimum prison sentence for drug and weapons charges.

Thompson was considered the longest incarcerated, nonviolent offender in Michigan history.

