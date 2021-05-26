Advertisement

Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl

Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.(Source: WTVD, CNN)
By WTVD staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WTVD) – Authorities say an infant was killed by her family’s dogs.

Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said the child’s father, who is a law enforcement officer, went outside to move a sprinkler.

When he returned, he found their dogs mauling the baby.

Emergency crews were called but couldn’t resuscitate her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dogs were seized by animal control.

Copyright 2021 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merianna Coats
Authorities looking for 14-year-old who didn’t return from school in Gladwin
A truck driver from Standish died after he went off the road, overcorrected and rolled over on...
Arenac County tanker driver one of two killed in fiery crash south of Grand Rapids
The students say her appearing to support QAnon should lead to her resignation
Grand Blanc students, community protest for and against school board member linked to QAnon
MIOSHA announces revised COVID-19 workplace rules
The 40-year-old father of 3 is seen leaving Ascension Genesys to the cheers of the care team...
40-year-old survives COVID-19 after doctors gave him 0% chance

Latest News

Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Employee shoots, kills 8 at California rail yard, police say
Horace Peterson
ESPN journalist from Flint working to free his grandfather from prison
FILE - Illustrator Eric Carle reads from "Baby Bear, Baby Bear, What Do You See?" on Oct. 1,...
‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ author Eric Carle dies at 91
Horace Peterson
ESPN journalist lobbying for grandfather to be released from prison
Derek Pfaff is awaiting a face transplant at the Cleveland Clinic after surviving a suicide...
Harbor Beach man hoping for face transplant after surviving suicide attempt