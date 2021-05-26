Genesee County bans flags promoting an issue to fly at government buildings

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday to ban the flying of issue-related flags at county buildings.

The debate started over a proposal to fly a Thin Blue Line flag at county buildings in honor of Police Appreciation Month. Commissioners approved the ban quickly during their meeting on Wednesday morning.

The resolution only allows county, state and U.S. flags to fly at Genesee County facilities. Thin Blue Line, LGBTQ pride and other flags supporting various issues or policies will not be allowed on land owned by the county government.

Ealier this month, Commissioner Shawn Shumaker proposed flying the Thin Blue Line flag during May as part of Police Appreciation Month. Other commissioners and residents voiced concern, saying that flag is seen by some as a symbol of hate.

After being reviewed by the diversity, equality and inclusion community, a new proposal to ban all issue related flags was suggested. That measure passed Wednesday morning.

The Genesee County Board of Commissioners still plans to recognize May as Police Appreciation Month, but that will not include a special flag.

