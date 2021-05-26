Advertisement

Genesee County considers ban on all issue-related flags

Genesee County Commissioners are set to discuss a proposed resolution that could ban all...
Genesee County Commissioners are set to discuss a proposed resolution that could ban all issue-related flags being flown at county owned buildings.(WJRT)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

The thin blue line flag an American flag with a blue stripe, started as a sign of support for law enforcement, but because it has been waived by several extremist groups some see it as a symbol of hateful ideologies.

That’s why there’s a building of controversy over a proposal to fly it at all Genesee County buildings.

Commissioners are set to discuss this resolution during a meeting on Wednesday where they will be also introducing a new resolution that could ban all issue-related flags.

However Genesee County Resident Estephanie Ward says even though she supports police officers she does not agree with the previous proposed resolution that would allow all county buildings to fly the thin blue line flags in recognition of police appreciation month.

“I find it highly disturbing that a commissioner would go to want to have this flag flown on every county building,” said Ward.

“This blue lives matter flag has been co-opted by so many hateful organizations, we’ve seen it flown in Charlottesville, we’ve seen it flown at the riot at the Capitol… and I cannot even conceive of having this flag that so many residents see as hateful,” she said.

Other residents say they feel the same way, but say they really don’t understand the purpose of flying the flag.

“At this time, with the current situation that is going on, to me, that’s a dishonor to what we’re trying to fight for and accomplish as far as really building a better relationship between the police and the community. And then with the community hurting so much right now I just don’t think this is a good time,” said Jemiani Smith.

Since so many residents spoke out against the proposed resolution the board is now considering not flying any issue related flags at county owned facilities.

During the last meeting the proposed resolution for police appreciation month was sent over to the diversity, equality and inclusion committee to be looked over.

The new proposed resolution would still declare May as police appreciation month, but without flying a flag that now holds a very different meaning to the community

The Board of Commissioners meeting is set to meet Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merianna Coats
Authorities looking for 14-year-old who didn’t return from school in Gladwin
A truck driver from Standish died after he went off the road, overcorrected and rolled over on...
Arenac County tanker driver one of two killed in fiery crash south of Grand Rapids
The students say her appearing to support QAnon should lead to her resignation
Grand Blanc students, community protest for and against school board member linked to QAnon
MIOSHA announces revised COVID-19 workplace rules
The 40-year-old father of 3 is seen leaving Ascension Genesys to the cheers of the care team...
40-year-old survives COVID-19 after doctors gave him 0% chance

Latest News

Horace Peterson
ESPN journalist from Flint working to free his grandfather from prison
Horace Peterson
ESPN journalist lobbying for grandfather to be released from prison
Derek Pfaff is awaiting a face transplant at the Cleveland Clinic after surviving a suicide...
Harbor Beach man hoping for face transplant after surviving suicide attempt
Derek Pfaff, right, attempted suicide after playing football at Harbor Beach High School.
Harbor Beach man hoping for face transplant after surviving suicide attempt
Genesee County Commissioners a resolution to prohibit all issue-related flags from being flown...
Genesee County bans flags promoting an issue to fly at government buildings