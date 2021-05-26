Genesee County considers ban on all issue-related flags

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

The thin blue line flag an American flag with a blue stripe, started as a sign of support for law enforcement, but because it has been waived by several extremist groups some see it as a symbol of hateful ideologies.

That’s why there’s a building of controversy over a proposal to fly it at all Genesee County buildings.

Commissioners are set to discuss this resolution during a meeting on Wednesday where they will be also introducing a new resolution that could ban all issue-related flags.

However Genesee County Resident Estephanie Ward says even though she supports police officers she does not agree with the previous proposed resolution that would allow all county buildings to fly the thin blue line flags in recognition of police appreciation month.

“I find it highly disturbing that a commissioner would go to want to have this flag flown on every county building,” said Ward.

“This blue lives matter flag has been co-opted by so many hateful organizations, we’ve seen it flown in Charlottesville, we’ve seen it flown at the riot at the Capitol… and I cannot even conceive of having this flag that so many residents see as hateful,” she said.

Other residents say they feel the same way, but say they really don’t understand the purpose of flying the flag.

“At this time, with the current situation that is going on, to me, that’s a dishonor to what we’re trying to fight for and accomplish as far as really building a better relationship between the police and the community. And then with the community hurting so much right now I just don’t think this is a good time,” said Jemiani Smith.

Since so many residents spoke out against the proposed resolution the board is now considering not flying any issue related flags at county owned facilities.

During the last meeting the proposed resolution for police appreciation month was sent over to the diversity, equality and inclusion committee to be looked over.

The new proposed resolution would still declare May as police appreciation month, but without flying a flag that now holds a very different meaning to the community

The Board of Commissioners meeting is set to meet Wednesday at 9 a.m.

