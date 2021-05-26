Advertisement

Good Samaritan tackles man with knife attacking woman in subway station

Surveillance video from inside the subway station shows a man with a knife stalking potential...
Surveillance video from inside the subway station shows a man with a knife stalking potential victims. When the man chose a victim, witness Sean Conaboy says something in him took over, and he sprang into action, tackling the suspect.(Source: Sean Conaboy/MTA, NET TV via CNN)
By NET TV Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (NET TV) - A New York man waiting at a subway station jumped into action after he spotted an armed attacker going after a woman. He ended up stopping the attack and saving her life.

Sean Conaboy wasn’t supposed to be in Union Square subway station last Wednesday. In fact, he wasn’t supposed to be taking the subway at all. But he says ending up at the station is the reason why the victim of a vicious attack is alive today.

As trains rattled past, Conaboy decided to lower the volume in his headphones.

“And the volume was so low that I was able to hear the victim scream,” he said.

Surveillance video from inside the subway station shows a man with a knife stalking potential victims. When the man chose a victim, Conaboy says something in him took over, and he sprang into action.

“I never imagined it would be so heinous and so violent, but that was what I experienced. I had to act. To not act would be an option, but I’m sure I wouldn’t have been able to live with myself,” Conaboy said.

Conaboy tackled the man with the knife. He says the suspect was wielding the weapon in such a way that showed he wanted to kill the victim, 54-year-old Kelli Daley.

“What’s most horrifying is that once I tackled him and separated him from the victim... he went back for her,” Conaboy said.

Conaboy grabbed onto the suspect again and ended up stopping the attack. Surveillance video then shows police respond to the scene.

The attack was the fourth one at Union Square station in a week. Conaboy has a message for New York City officials: use this as an example.

“This was a really safe way to travel, and I remember when it wasn’t. So, to see it swing back that direction is heartbreaking,” Conaboy said. “We’re fighting for our lives down here. That’s the most potent example you’ll ever see.”

Daley is expected to make a full recovery. Conaboy says she called him a few days after the attack to thank him for saving her life.

Copyright 2021 NET TV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merianna Coats
Authorities looking for 14-year-old who didn’t return from school in Gladwin
A truck driver from Standish died after he went off the road, overcorrected and rolled over on...
Arenac County tanker driver one of two killed in fiery crash south of Grand Rapids
The students say her appearing to support QAnon should lead to her resignation
Grand Blanc students, community protest for and against school board member linked to QAnon
MIOSHA announces revised COVID-19 workplace rules
The 40-year-old father of 3 is seen leaving Ascension Genesys to the cheers of the care team...
40-year-old survives COVID-19 after doctors gave him 0% chance

Latest News

Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Employee shoots, kills 8 at California rail yard, police say
Horace Peterson
ESPN journalist from Flint working to free his grandfather from prison
FILE - Illustrator Eric Carle reads from "Baby Bear, Baby Bear, What Do You See?" on Oct. 1,...
‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ author Eric Carle dies at 91
Horace Peterson
ESPN journalist lobbying for grandfather to be released from prison
Derek Pfaff is awaiting a face transplant at the Cleveland Clinic after surviving a suicide...
Harbor Beach man hoping for face transplant after surviving suicide attempt