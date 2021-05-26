JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

A dose of rain across Mid-Michigan Wednesday morning, gave way to sunshine for the afternoon. High temperatures for the day were in the 70s – still a little bit above average. That is going to change. Much chillier air will be settling into the area for the next few days. In fact, a little bit of frost will be possible in the northwestern parts of the ABC12 viewing area early Thursday morning.

Thursday will begin with bright sunshine, so temperatures will get a nice jumpstart. Highest readings for the day will be noticeably cooler than what we have had lately, ranging from the 50s near Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay, to the lower 60s inland. The bright sunshine early in the day will give way to increasing cloud cover through the afternoon.

Another dose of rain is in the offing for Thursday night and Friday. It looks like it will be a widespread pattern, and will result in amounts of up to three-quarters of an inch across the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. Lesser amounts are expected across the northern parts of the area. High temperatures Friday will be in the 50s for the most part, with a brisk wind blowing in from the east.

Brighter skies will mean a nice little warm-up for the holiday weekend. We will talk about that on ABC12 News. - JR