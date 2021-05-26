Man accused of sex trafficking girl in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Vestaburg man is accused of sex trafficking a young girl several times to a man who lives near Perry in Shiawassee County.

The alleged sexual abuse took place primarily in February, March and April this year, according to Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner. He identified the victim only as a young girl.

The 60-year-old suspect was arraigned Wednesday on charges of human trafficking and accosting a child for immoral purposes. He allegedly took the girl to the home of 45-year-old man from Perry, where she was sexually abused.

The 45-year-old was arraigned on several counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, child sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment and using a computer to commit a crime.

ABC12 is not identifying the suspects to protect the identity of the victim.

