Advertisement

Many Michigan road projects taking a break for Memorial Day weekend

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Memorial Day travelers will encounter fewer lane closures in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says 121 out of 194 projects on freeways and state highways are taking a break from Friday afternoon through Tuesday morning, allowing crews to reopen lanes.

Some of the suspended projects will have heavy equipment in place, along with traffic shifts or shoulder closures. Lane closures will remain on 73 projects across the state.

“With more people getting vaccinated from COVID-19 and restrictions being lifted, we expect more people to get out and travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba.

Mid-Michigan MDOT projects with lane closures remaining in place over Memorial Day weekend include:

  • I-69 will have two lanes open in each direction between Hammerberg Road and Dort Highway with a traffic shift.
  • I-69 will have one lane open in each direction between Newark and Harvey roads in Lapeer County, along with ramp closures at the M-53 interchange in Imlay City.
  • I-75 will have three lanes open in each direction with a moveable barrier wall in place between I-675 and Hess Road in Saginaw County.
  • M-52 has one lane open over Marsh Creek controlled by temporary traffic signals.
  • M-65 remains closed between U.S. 23 and Main Street in Twining.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merianna Coats
Authorities looking for 14-year-old who didn’t return from school in Gladwin
A truck driver from Standish died after he went off the road, overcorrected and rolled over on...
Arenac County tanker driver one of two killed in fiery crash south of Grand Rapids
The students say her appearing to support QAnon should lead to her resignation
Grand Blanc students, community protest for and against school board member linked to QAnon
MIOSHA announces revised COVID-19 workplace rules
The 40-year-old father of 3 is seen leaving Ascension Genesys to the cheers of the care team...
40-year-old survives COVID-19 after doctors gave him 0% chance

Latest News

Horace Peterson
ESPN journalist from Flint working to free his grandfather from prison
Horace Peterson
ESPN journalist lobbying for grandfather to be released from prison
Derek Pfaff is awaiting a face transplant at the Cleveland Clinic after surviving a suicide...
Harbor Beach man hoping for face transplant after surviving suicide attempt
Derek Pfaff, right, attempted suicide after playing football at Harbor Beach High School.
Harbor Beach man hoping for face transplant after surviving suicide attempt
Genesee County Commissioners a resolution to prohibit all issue-related flags from being flown...
Genesee County bans flags promoting an issue to fly at government buildings