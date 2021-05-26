Many Michigan road projects taking a break for Memorial Day weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Memorial Day travelers will encounter fewer lane closures in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says 121 out of 194 projects on freeways and state highways are taking a break from Friday afternoon through Tuesday morning, allowing crews to reopen lanes.

Some of the suspended projects will have heavy equipment in place, along with traffic shifts or shoulder closures. Lane closures will remain on 73 projects across the state.

“With more people getting vaccinated from COVID-19 and restrictions being lifted, we expect more people to get out and travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba.

Mid-Michigan MDOT projects with lane closures remaining in place over Memorial Day weekend include:

I-69 will have two lanes open in each direction between Hammerberg Road and Dort Highway with a traffic shift.

I-69 will have one lane open in each direction between Newark and Harvey roads in Lapeer County, along with ramp closures at the M-53 interchange in Imlay City.

I-75 will have three lanes open in each direction with a moveable barrier wall in place between I-675 and Hess Road in Saginaw County.

M-52 has one lane open over Marsh Creek controlled by temporary traffic signals.

M-65 remains closed between U.S. 23 and Main Street in Twining.

