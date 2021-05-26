Advertisement

Michigan House votes to ban fines for businesses violating COVID-19 orders

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan businesses that violated Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration coronavirus pandemic orders would receive no penalties or fines for the first offense under a bill that passed the State House.

Lawmakers approved a bill from Republican State Rep. Timothy Beson of Bay City to prohibit MIOSHA from levying fees or fines against businesses for first-time violations of COVID-19 emergency orders.

“It’s hard to convey to anyone who does not own or operate a small business just how much work it takes to keep the lights on in a normal year,” Beson said. “Adding the pandemic and lockdown restrictions to the mix only made it more difficult to pay bills, sign paychecks for employees, and provide for our families.”

He said the slate of COVID-19 orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services were difficult to follow. Beson also pointed out that the Michigan Supreme Court invalidated many of Whitmer’s orders by ruling the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act unconstitutional.

“From executive orders to state health department mandates, COVID-19 protocols constantly evolved, making it difficult for business owners to comply,” Beson said. “They should not be punished with unnecessary, and in some cases unconstitutional, fines for trying to keep their businesses afloat, employees paid and doors open.”

House Bill 4501 would prohibit penalties against businesses if the MIOSHA rule they violated addresses COVID-19, it was their first violation of the rule and the employer took corrective action. The bill now heads to the Michigan Senate for consideration.

If approved there, it would go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who would decide whether to sign it into law.

