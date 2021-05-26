Michigan Medicine staff getting $1,500 bonuses

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Medicine, the health care arm of the University of Michigan, is giving a $1,500 bonus to each of its employees as a recognition of their work during the pandemic.

The bonuses will go to roughly 29,000 employees.

Michigan Medicine is anchored by a medical center in Ann Arbor and includes a medical school as well as clinics in southeastern Michigan. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor also is part of the organization.

Dr. Marschall Runge, chief executive of Michigan Medicine, says “incredible teamwork” was demonstrated by staff.

