Michigan reports fewer than 800 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All three of Michigan’s key COVID-19 statistics remained near their lowest levels in several months on Wednesday.

The number of newly confirmed cases of the illness was the second lowest in three months while hospitalizations and the percentage of positive tests dropped to among the lowest levels seen this year so far.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 799 new COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for total of 886,118. That is the second smallest single-day increase since Feb. 20 and the second consecutive day with fewer than 800 new cases.

State health officials reported 12 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,031.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing rebounded from Monday’s eight and a half month low with a nearly 50% increase to just under 23,000 tests completed Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests remained steady near an 11-week low on Tuesday, settling at 4.66%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued falling. As of Wednesday, 1,320 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 52 from Tuesday. Of those, 1,221 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased on Wednesday. Michigan hospitals were treating 384 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 219 of them were on ventilators.

Since Monday, there are 17 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 12 fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 10.901 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, including 5.789 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.479 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 633,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 8.197 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.546 million people statewide. A total of 45.7% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 58.1% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 33,441 cases and 863 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Saginaw, 20,959 cases and 585 deaths, which is an increase of 38 cases and one death.

Arenac, 1,082 cases, 29 deaths and 826 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 10,528 cases and 332 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases and one death.

Clare, 2,033 cases, 79 deaths and 1,648 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Gladwin, 1,906 cases, 54 deaths and 1,587 recoveries, which is no change.

Gratiot, 3,204 cases and 115 deaths, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Huron, 3,042 cases and 71 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Iosco, 1,791 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Isabella, 5,364 cases, 90 deaths and 4,539 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 7,790 cases and 194 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Midland, 6,785 cases, 87 deaths and 6,457 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases, two deaths and 286 recoveries.

Ogemaw, 1,450 cases and 42 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Oscoda, 563 cases and 27 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Roscommon, 1,610 cases, 48 deaths and 1,353 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Sanilac, 3,716 cases and 110 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Shiawassee, 5,684 cases, 101 deaths and 5,167 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases and 222 recoveries.

Tuscola, 4,861 cases and 162 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

