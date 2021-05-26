Advertisement

Michigan reports fewer than 800 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

Coronavirus in Michigan
Coronavirus in Michigan(Associated Press)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All three of Michigan’s key COVID-19 statistics remained near their lowest levels in several months on Wednesday.

The number of newly confirmed cases of the illness was the second lowest in three months while hospitalizations and the percentage of positive tests dropped to among the lowest levels seen this year so far.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 799 new COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for total of 886,118. That is the second smallest single-day increase since Feb. 20 and the second consecutive day with fewer than 800 new cases.

State health officials reported 12 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,031.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing rebounded from Monday’s eight and a half month low with a nearly 50% increase to just under 23,000 tests completed Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests remained steady near an 11-week low on Tuesday, settling at 4.66%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued falling. As of Wednesday, 1,320 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 52 from Tuesday. Of those, 1,221 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased on Wednesday. Michigan hospitals were treating 384 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 219 of them were on ventilators.

Since Monday, there are 17 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 12 fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 10.901 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, including 5.789 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.479 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 633,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 8.197 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.546 million people statewide. A total of 45.7% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 58.1% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

  • Genesee, 33,441 cases and 863 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases.
  • Saginaw, 20,959 cases and 585 deaths, which is an increase of 38 cases and one death.
  • Arenac, 1,082 cases, 29 deaths and 826 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Bay, 10,528 cases and 332 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases and one death.
  • Clare, 2,033 cases, 79 deaths and 1,648 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Gladwin, 1,906 cases, 54 deaths and 1,587 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Gratiot, 3,204 cases and 115 deaths, which is an increase of one case and one death.
  • Huron, 3,042 cases and 71 deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Iosco, 1,791 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of one case and one death.
  • Isabella, 5,364 cases, 90 deaths and 4,539 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases and one death.
  • Lapeer, 7,790 cases and 194 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.
  • Midland, 6,785 cases, 87 deaths and 6,457 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases, two deaths and 286 recoveries.
  • Ogemaw, 1,450 cases and 42 deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Oscoda, 563 cases and 27 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Roscommon, 1,610 cases, 48 deaths and 1,353 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.
  • Sanilac, 3,716 cases and 110 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Shiawassee, 5,684 cases, 101 deaths and 5,167 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases and 222 recoveries.
  • Tuscola, 4,861 cases and 162 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merianna Coats
Authorities looking for 14-year-old who didn’t return from school in Gladwin
A truck driver from Standish died after he went off the road, overcorrected and rolled over on...
Arenac County tanker driver one of two killed in fiery crash south of Grand Rapids
The students say her appearing to support QAnon should lead to her resignation
Grand Blanc students, community protest for and against school board member linked to QAnon
MIOSHA announces revised COVID-19 workplace rules
The 40-year-old father of 3 is seen leaving Ascension Genesys to the cheers of the care team...
40-year-old survives COVID-19 after doctors gave him 0% chance

Latest News

Derek Pfaff is awaiting a face transplant at the Cleveland Clinic after surviving a suicide...
After 58 surgeries, Harbor Beach suicide survivor awaiting face transplant
A new simulator at Hurley Medical Center in Flint is helping healthcare professionals to keep...
New CPR simulator at Hurley Medical Center makes it easier for health care workers to renew certifications
CMDHD hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics to encourage more people to get vaccinated
Michigan Medicine staff getting $1,500 bonuses