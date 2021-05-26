Michigan reports highest number of crash deaths in 13 years in 2020

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly 1,100 people died on Michigan roads in 2020 for the first time in 13 years.

Traffic fatalities reached 1,083 in 2020, which is the highest since 2007 and a 10% increase from the 985 deaths on Michigan roads in 2019.

The 10% increase in traffic deaths came despite a decrease in the number of crashes last year, according to the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center. The total number of crashes dropped 22% in 2020 to nearly 245,500, injuries were down 19% and serious injuries were down 3%.

“Even though there was a dramatic drop in traffic crashes and injuries during 2020, there was an unfortunate surge in fatalities,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

Nearly one-third of the deaths on Michigan roads were attributed to crashes involving intoxicated drivers. Michigan State Police say 326 traffic deaths involved a drunk or impaired driver, which is an 11% increase from the previous year.

Prince said the Office of Highway Safety Planning will be working with police across Michigan this summer to increase patrols looking for intoxicated drivers.

Other notable increases in Michigan’s 2020 traffic deaths include:

38 people died on bicycles statewide in 2020, which represents an 81% increase from each of the previous three years.

152 people died on motorcycles in Michigan last year, which is a 25% increase from 2019.

175 pedestrians died on Michigan roadways in 2020, which is a 17% increase from the previous year.

Traffic fatalities decreased in several areas around Michigan in 2020, as well:

Deaths from crashes involving commercial vehicles dropped 26% to 78.

Deaths from crashes involving deer dropped 58% to five.

Nobody died in crashes involving school buses or trains in Michigan last year.

