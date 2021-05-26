Advertisement

Midland lawmaker wants to refund 2020 business license fees

The Capitol Building in Lansing, Michigan.(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Republican lawmaker from Midland is pushing a plan to reimburse workers for some or all of their professional license fees incurred in 2020.

State Rep. Annette Glenn testified before a Michigan House committee on Monday in support of giving back license fees for workers whose businesses were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her plan would allow businesses and workers to get a prorated refund on fees based on how long they were required to close.

Businesses in the skilled trades, food service, liquor and occupational licenses would be eligible for reimbursement if the legislation is enacted. Glenn also wants to include public health and health care license fees.

“State government should not force people to pay for business licenses they aren’t allowed to use,” Glenn said after testifying in the House Regulatory Reform Committee. “Many nurses, mental health professionals, respiratory therapists and others were not allowed to work. Asking them to pay for required licenses they were unable to use is just wrong and an additional burden forced on them.”

The four-bill package would allow workers and businesses to get money back from the state, so they only pay license fees for the amount of time they were allowed to operate. For example, a business closed for three months that paid $120 for a license would be eligible for $30 back.

If the business already paid the full fee, the reimbursement would be deducted from their next license renewal.

“This legislation restores common sense to the process,” Glenn said. “Licensed occupations that weren’t allowed to operate because of state COVID orders would be entitled to a refund covering the appropriate timeframe.”

House Bills 4557 to 4561 remain under consideration in the House Regulatory Reform Committee. They would have to pass there, in the full House and in the Senate before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would decide whether to sign them into law.

