Advertisement

New CPR simulator at Hurley Medical Center makes it easier for health care workers to renew certifications

By Christine Kanerva
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nurses and health care workers are required to renew special training certificates, like CPR, every two years -- a process that usually takes hours.

Now, thanks to a new simulator at Hurley Medical Center in Flint, health care professionals are able keep up on their skills more frequently.

“Our skills start deteriorating every three to six months,” said Jennifer McDermitt, a clinical specialist at Hurley Medical Center.

Usually in order for a nurse to renew their CPR training, they would have to attend a three hour class with hundreds of people.

“We had every two year classes that you would spend half of the day in, and so even our third shifters would have to come in and do first shift hours and classes,” McDermitt said.

Now, training is individualized. The simulator is called Resuscitation Quality Improvement (RQI), created by the American Heart Association.

Joelle Martin, a registered nurse at Hurley Medical Center, said RQI allows them to renew their training every three months -- opposed to every 2 years.

“We can come to this room, anytime during your work shift, it takes 10 minutes just to come and practice your skills and then you’re done,” said Martin.

The cognitive and physical test guides them through the process.

“It kind of critiques you while you’re doing it with how good your compressions are, how good you’re ventilating the patient, well the manikin in this case,” said Renae Goyette, a registered nurse in the neuro trauma unit.

Now patients can breathe a sigh of relief knowing these healthcare workers are prepared for that call to action.

“I feel like I’m more up to date with everything, and it helps us keep up on our skills so that we can deliver high quality CPR to our patients,” says Goyette.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merianna Coats
Authorities looking for 14-year-old who didn’t return from school in Gladwin
A truck driver from Standish died after he went off the road, overcorrected and rolled over on...
Arenac County tanker driver one of two killed in fiery crash south of Grand Rapids
The students say her appearing to support QAnon should lead to her resignation
Grand Blanc students, community protest for and against school board member linked to QAnon
MIOSHA announces revised COVID-19 workplace rules
The 40-year-old father of 3 is seen leaving Ascension Genesys to the cheers of the care team...
40-year-old survives COVID-19 after doctors gave him 0% chance

Latest News

Horace Peterson
ESPN journalist from Flint working to free his grandfather from prison
Horace Peterson
ESPN journalist lobbying for grandfather to be released from prison
Derek Pfaff is awaiting a face transplant at the Cleveland Clinic after surviving a suicide...
Harbor Beach man hoping for face transplant after surviving suicide attempt
Derek Pfaff, right, attempted suicide after playing football at Harbor Beach High School.
Harbor Beach man hoping for face transplant after surviving suicide attempt
Genesee County Commissioners a resolution to prohibit all issue-related flags from being flown...
Genesee County bans flags promoting an issue to fly at government buildings