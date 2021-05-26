New CPR simulator at Hurley Medical Center makes it easier for health care workers to renew certifications

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nurses and health care workers are required to renew special training certificates, like CPR, every two years -- a process that usually takes hours.

Now, thanks to a new simulator at Hurley Medical Center in Flint, health care professionals are able keep up on their skills more frequently.

“Our skills start deteriorating every three to six months,” said Jennifer McDermitt, a clinical specialist at Hurley Medical Center.

Usually in order for a nurse to renew their CPR training, they would have to attend a three hour class with hundreds of people.

“We had every two year classes that you would spend half of the day in, and so even our third shifters would have to come in and do first shift hours and classes,” McDermitt said.

Now, training is individualized. The simulator is called Resuscitation Quality Improvement (RQI), created by the American Heart Association.

Joelle Martin, a registered nurse at Hurley Medical Center, said RQI allows them to renew their training every three months -- opposed to every 2 years.

“We can come to this room, anytime during your work shift, it takes 10 minutes just to come and practice your skills and then you’re done,” said Martin.

The cognitive and physical test guides them through the process.

“It kind of critiques you while you’re doing it with how good your compressions are, how good you’re ventilating the patient, well the manikin in this case,” said Renae Goyette, a registered nurse in the neuro trauma unit.

Now patients can breathe a sigh of relief knowing these healthcare workers are prepared for that call to action.

“I feel like I’m more up to date with everything, and it helps us keep up on our skills so that we can deliver high quality CPR to our patients,” says Goyette.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.