Northern Michigan wildfire burns over 400 acres

A Michigan DNR fire truck on the scene at the Colfax Fire in Wexford County, which burned at least 400 acres.(source: Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says hot temperatures, dry weather and gusty winds combined to fuel a wildfire that burned more than 400 acres in Wexford County.

The Colfax Fire was 60% contained Wednesday morning on state forest land near Manton. Evacuation orders for homes in Manton and northern Wexford County were lifted late Tuesday.

The DNR says the fire ignited in a private scotch pine plantation on Tuesday afternoon and spread into a state forest populated with aspen, red pine and spruce trees. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday morning.

DNR fire officials say the incident shows the dangers of burning debris this spring. They encourage homeowners to get a permit or check with their local fire department before starting any debris fires.

Anyone with a fire should clear vegetation around the burn area, keep a water source nearby, stay around the fire at all times and completely extinguish any hot spots before leaving.

