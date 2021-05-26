Retiring Tuscola County detective reflects on career, one regret, and concern for policing

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A longtime mid-Michigan detective is retiring and as he leaves Tuscola County, he’s concerned for the future of law enforcement.

He also has that one thing that many detectives who leave their jobs have; the desire to solve that one case that remains open.

“27 years has been quite a bit, especially with the type of cases I have been dealing with here,” says Scott Jones.

Jones has spent the last 12 years as a detective with the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department and as he leaves, he’s surprised how many serious cases he’s investigated.

“I guess I never realized this much stuff happens in Tuscola County since I started working here,” he says.

The cases range from kidnappings to murders to missing persons. While Robin Jobson vanished in 1998, Jones started working on the cold case and while he got a few tips on where she might be and who might be responsible for her disappearance, there have been no arrests.

“There are always those cases, its one that I never put away, and that’s one I will leave with a little regret that we never got enough information to bring charges against anybody for that one,” Jones says.

But his work on the case led the sheriff’s department to reopen the death investigation of Jerry Deiner, who died in 1989 from an apparent drowning and broken neck. Jones now believes Deiner was beaten to death and Jobson’s disappearance nine years later was in retaliation for his murder.

“Knowing what I know about the case now, I think there are people out there with critical information that could help that case along, and I hope one day their conscience gets to them enough,” says Jones.

He knows someone will eventually replace him and as he leaves, Jones is concerned that the number of qualified people who want to do police work is dwindling.

“We have to do something to keep young folks interested in doing this profession,” he says.

Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene says Jones “is truly an irreplaceable asset to law enforcement and his dedication and passion furthered the interests of victims throughout his tenure.”

Jones and his family are moving to Virginia, where he has accepted a job there as an investigator there.

