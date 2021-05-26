Skies clear Wednesday afternoon

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front crossing through the state is leaving the area after bringing some much-needed rain to Mid-Michigan! We’ll see winds shift on the backside of it as we dry out, and much cooler temps will follow for the next few days.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 70s with drier conditions for the rest of the day. Clouds decrease from the NW to SE, so further north you’ll see more sun first. Winds will shift to the W and NW at 10-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s, this afternoon.

Tonight winds stay out of the N around 10mph. Skies will clear for the evening and stay that way overnight. Temps will fall to the mid 30s to low 40s, so north and inland areas could have patchy frost.

Tomorrow brings highs in the mid 50s to low 60s with sun to start before clouds move in. Showers develop in the afternoon and carry into Friday. Everyone’s highs on Friday will be in the 50s!

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.