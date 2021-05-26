Small business owner embraces a different business model during the pandemic and finds prosperity

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Many small businesses are slowly returning to normal after a long year dealing with the pandemic. For the owners of Glam Boutique in Flint the crisis forced them to rethink their traditional business plan.

Deria Brown, owner of the Glam Boutique, had just opened her third boutique in downtown Flint when the pandemic hit.

“I don’t think any of us knew what was ahead,” she said.

Brown said she closed the stores, all of the staff quit, and she went into a depression. Brown had no income and her husband was furloughed from his job. The mother and grandmother said her first instinct was to just quit, go out of business.

“Then that thing, that entrepreneur thing rose up inside of me and said no not like this,” Brown said.

Little did she know it would be an accessory item from her her boutique that would change her traditional brick and mortar business model

I had some sunglasses in the store, and I went up there and I got the sunglasses. and I came home, propped up my phone on two laundry totes and turned on the camera went to Facebook and went live,” she said.

She sold approximately $300.00 worth of sunglasses, “I had the eye of the tiger, I was good,” she said.

The pandemic forced her to close a store and expand her online presence. And, according to Brown it is paying off.

“We started with nothing now we have over 847 VIP members. I never saw that in my brick and mortar stores,” she said.

Brown’s Glam Boutique is one of thousands of small businesses driving the local economy.

Andrew Younger, Executive Director of the Flint Genesee Chamber says small business is the lifeblood of the Flint and Genesee County community. " There are well over 10,000 small businesses in Flint and Genesee County alone. That is a huge part of our economy, “he said.

The Chamber group is highlighting and celebrating small businesses throughout the month of May. He says the best way to support small business in the community is to buy local.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.