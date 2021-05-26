Thieves target vehicles for parts in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(05/26/21)-”It only takes second. They see a car, they’re going to get out, zip, and they’re gone,” said Genesee County Sheriff Major, Michael Angus.

They’re expensive, the precious metal they’re made of is in short supply and they’re being targeted by thieves all over Genesee County. Catalytic converters.

“From what we are seeing on the camera right now we have one person that’ll slide underneath the car, cut that off in matter of second and then we have a second individual that’s driving a vehicle so once the subject is done cutting them off from underneath the cars is done, he will step out and and partner will pick him up and drive off,” Angus said.

Major Michael Angus with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department says they’re investigating several of these thefts that took place at businesses along Lapeer Road in Flint-- including the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan over the last week, but also in locations all across the county.

“It’s the same idea of breaking into a house. It’s the middle of the daytime, people sometimes pull right up into your driveway and go right through your front door, because to a common person when you see this type of thing you think they wouldn’t be doing this in broad daylight. But yes, they will,” he said.

Angus says they don’t believe the thieves are new at this and there may be others involved.

“We do believe that the individuals that are actually cutting these off have a drug problem and they are funding their drug problem with the money they are getting from these catalytic converters. But they definitely know how to operate a sawzall and jump underneath a car, cut them off and where to go to make their money,”

