This adorable baby orangutan needs a name, and you can help

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s RainForest welcomes first baby orangutan since 2014.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s RainForest welcomes first baby orangutan since 2014.(Cleveland Zoological Society)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(Gray News) - Can we get a collective, “Awww” for this baby orangutan?

He’s the first successful orangutan birth at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s RainForest since 2014.

The male orangutan was born April 28, 2021, and is the fifth successful birth at the zoo since it opened in 1992.

RainForest guests could officially visit baby and mom on May 25, but they both still have access to their behind-the-scenes area as they bond.

Now, the zoo is turning to the public to help name the baby by making a donation of any amount for the name of your choice. The name has been narrowed to:

  • Zaki, meaning “pure”
  • Rimba, meaning “jungle”
  • Halim, meaning “gentle”

Click here to choose your favorite name. The winning name will be announced on June 9. Donations will support orangutan conservation efforts in the wild.

