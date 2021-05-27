37-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating after a 37-year-old woman was shot near Blackberry/Greenbrook Lane.

The call came into police at 9:43 pm.

The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

Police have no suspects in custody and are looking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Trooper Dennis Hartman at (810) - 237-6919 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), P3Tips Mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

