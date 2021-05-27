Advertisement

37-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting in Flint

Police are looking for help solving the crime
Flint police are investigating after a 37-year-old woman was shot near Blackberry/Greenbrook...
Flint police are investigating after a 37-year-old woman was shot near Blackberry/Greenbrook Lane.
By Angie Hendershot
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating after a 37-year-old woman was shot near Blackberry/Greenbrook Lane.

The call came into police at 9:43 pm.

The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

Police have no suspects in custody and are looking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Trooper Dennis Hartman at (810) - 237-6919 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), P3Tips Mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist received critical injuries after this crash at Dort Highway and Saginaw Street...
Motorcyclist critically injured at busy Grand Blanc Township intersection
(Top, L-R) 18-year-old Kyle Anger, 16-year-old Mark Sekelski and 15-year-old Trevor Grey....
Adult charges against I-75 rock throwing suspects can be dismissed, appeals court rules
Thieves target vehicles for parts in Genesee County
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer’s campaign will pay for Florida flight to see dad
$200,000 seized from Saginaw man
Police seize more than $200,000, cell phones from Saginaw man after MBS airport flight

Latest News

Hung out to dry: lakeless locals lose-out on Memorial Day traffic
Hung out to dry: lakeless locals lose-out on Memorial Day traffic
Days before the month of June Genesee County announced it won’t be flying pride flags at county...
Issue-related flags banned from Genesee county buildings
Days before the month of June Genesee County announced it won’t be flying pride flags at county...
Issue-related flags banned from Genesee county buildings
Downtown Sanford, Michigan one year after the failures of the Sanford and Edenville dams.
Hung out to dry: lakeless locals lose-out on Memorial Day traffic
United WaY Holding statewide "Summer Stock Up Food Drive"
United Way launches Summer Stock-Up Food Drive